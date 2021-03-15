Bakersfield Police confirm search warrant was served to adoptive grandparents of missing boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Monday that officers executed a search warrant at a residence in East Bakersfield on Friday, regarding the disappearance of 3-year-old Orson West and 4-year-old Orrin West.

The boys were reported missing in California City on Dec. 21, 2020, more than 60 miles away from Bakersfield.

BPD took over the investigation on March 1 and have served more than 20 search warrants in the case so far.

"Search warrants are a normal investigative tool used in all types of investigations, and a standard investigative/legal measure to protect the rights of persons," a BPD press release stated Monday. "Any inference of guilt or criminal activity based upon service of a search warrant is unfounded and contrary to its purpose."

BPD asks that anyone with info regarding the case, call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 or BPD at 661-327-7111.