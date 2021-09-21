Watch
NewsScience Sundays

Actions

Science Sundays: A Lesson in Density

items.[0].videoTitle
Did you know this Tuesday is Mini-Golf Day? It's random, I know, but let's have some fun with it! Here's our friend Delia Navarro at the Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center with a lesson in density using a golf ball.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 14:58:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Did you know this Tuesday is Mini-Golf Day? It's random, I know, but let's have some fun with it! Here's our friend Delia Navarro at the Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center with a lesson in density using a golf ball.

Science Sundays: A Lesson in Density (Full Experiment)

MORE SCIENCE SUNDAYS:
Science Sundays: The Physics of the Flipped Arrow Science Sundays: A Day in the Life of an Incident Meteorologist Science Sundays: Make Your Own Volcano at Home Science Sundays: Weather and Atmospheric Pressure Science Sundays: The Science of Fireworks Science Sundays: Science of the Solstice Science Sundays: The Science of Levitation Science Sundays: Smoke and Its Effects on Temperature Science Sundays: Art of “Hydrodipping” Science Sundays: The Perseids Meteor Shower

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids