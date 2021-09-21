BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Did you know this Tuesday is Mini-Golf Day? It's random, I know, but let's have some fun with it! Here's our friend Delia Navarro at the Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center with a lesson in density using a golf ball.
Science Sundays: A Lesson in Density (Full Experiment)
MORE SCIENCE SUNDAYS:
Science Sundays: The Physics of the Flipped Arrow Science Sundays: A Day in the Life of an Incident Meteorologist Science Sundays: Make Your Own Volcano at Home Science Sundays: Weather and Atmospheric Pressure Science Sundays: The Science of Fireworks Science Sundays: Science of the Solstice Science Sundays: The Science of Levitation Science Sundays: Smoke and Its Effects on Temperature Science Sundays: Art of “Hydrodipping” Science Sundays: The Perseids Meteor Shower