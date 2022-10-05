Men responsible for the killing of Major Sutton sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men accused in the shooting of three-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced Wednesday.

Last year David Palms and Tyrone Johnson escaped Lerdo jail where they were being held in connection to the child's death. Both men were in court for sentencing with multiple charges including murder, burglary, and escaping jail while charged with a felony.

Johnson and Palms were accused of kicking in the door of 3-year-old Sutton's home and opening fire in 2018. The child was killed. His brother his pregnant mother Johniece Williams were wounded in the attack. Both survived.

According to court documents, Williams was living with a documented West Side Crip gang member who was also the father of the unborn child. The documents state that police suspect the suspects were trying to shoot him and/ or his associates but had left to go to the store at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and 8 months in prison, while Palms was sentenced to 27 years.

The District Attorney's office says Myeshia Dale, the third suspect in Sutton's death, was determined unfit for trial and was committed to mental health for a max term of life.

Police say Dale was the getaway driver.

In April of 2021, both Palms and Johnson escaped from Lerdo jail. Palms was recaptured shortly after in Shafter. Johnson was on the run for two months before he was finally apprehended in Bakersfield.

