Palmer Moland is expected in court Tuesday on new charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on new charges filed against him back in March.
Charges of grand theft and submitting fraudulent information on a Medi-Cal claim were filed against Moland on March 20.
He was arrested in a separate case this past fall and is facing six felony charges, which include misappropriation of public funds, falsification of election documents, and voter fraud.
