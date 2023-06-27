Palmer Moland is expected in court Tuesday on new charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on new charges filed against him back in March.

Charges of grand theft and submitting fraudulent information on a Medi-Cal claim were filed against Moland on March 20.

He was arrested in a separate case this past fall and is facing six felony charges, which include misappropriation of public funds, falsification of election documents, and voter fraud.

READ ALSO:

