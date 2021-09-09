KCSO review board rules shooting in Wasco within departmental policy

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Review Board determined the use of force in the officer-involved shooting in Wasco on July 25th was within departmental policy. Deputies were called to a home near Poplar Avenue and 1st Street in Wasco for reports of a man shooting in the background and possible people down inside the home. When deputies arrived Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, armed with an AK-47 styled rifle started shooting at deputies, according to KCSO.

KCSO confirmed deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed. Deputy Dizander Guerrero, who suffered gunshot wounds, was treated and released. Several other deputies were also wounded.

Ramirez Jr.'s wife and two children were found dead inside the home after a standoff. The Ramirez Jr. died at the scene.

The Critical Incident Review Board consisted of Chief Deputy Damian Nord, Chief Deputy James Morrison, Chief Deputy Adam Plugge, and Commander David Stephens and revealed its findings on Sept. 7.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. The review board released video of the incident and their findings which can be viewed here.