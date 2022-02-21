One year since Orrin, Orson West disappeared from California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — It's now been over a year since anyone saw Orrin and Orson West, the two brothers who went missing out of California City on December 21st, 2020. There are still no clues or any signs around what may have happened to the boys.

Since then several community prayer vigils have been held on the 21st of every month, including one held Monday night. The community is still looking for answers and is thinking of the boys.

23ABC In-Depth 23ABC Special Report: West Boys - One Year Later Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC

Since their disappearance, the Bakersfield Police Department has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.